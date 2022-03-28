Bundle up !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering a chilly start to the week. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions for the rest of the afternoon. Tonight is expected to be the coldest with low temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. A gradual warming trend will begin Tuesday, with more seasonal conditions by mid-week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a developing system to our west. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible Thursday. Sunshine will return Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly & breezy, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Mostly clear & frigid, Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Rain & thunder, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.