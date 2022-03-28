Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Bundle up !

Mid-week warm up
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering a chilly start to the week. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions for the rest of the afternoon. Tonight is expected to be the coldest with low temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. A gradual warming trend will begin Tuesday, with more seasonal conditions by mid-week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a developing system to our west. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible Thursday. Sunshine will return Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly & breezy, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Mostly clear & frigid, Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Rain & thunder, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health weighs in on timing for next booster
Anderson Street in Charlottesville
CPD: Man in critical condition after being shot
Statue in Orange County
Protestors gather outside of Orange County Courthouse
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange County

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
Seasonal today, stormy tomorrow
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Station App graphic
Milder Wednesday, But More Clouds. Rain, Storms and Windy Thursday
nbc29 weather at noon
Turning up the heat
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon