Buford Middle School students test their poetry skills

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cianna Washburg’s 7th graders put their poetry skills to the test Monday Morning.

As a language arts teacher, she says every student has a story to tell.

On March 28, students recited original poems on topics including LGBTQ+ rights, war, failed friendships and climate change.

Students were instructed to take note of alliteration, onomatopoeia, and similes in their peers poems.

“This activity allows students to be extremely expressive and to choose a topic that they want everyone to hear about,” Washburg said.

She says the students’ presentations prove they’re capable of deep thinking and compassion.

At the end of class, a panel of judges chose contest winners. After considering body movement, vocal inflection, and content quality, Augie Field and Davis Naegle were chosen.

The partners spoke about climate change and encouraged others to have a symbiotic relationship with the Earth.

“I’m excited that I won, I didn’t think I would but it’s cool that I did,” Field said.

