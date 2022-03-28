Advertise With Us
BRHD giving out COVID-19 vaccines, N95 masks

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is now handing out free N95 masks while also providing COVID-19 booster shots. This is all in an effort to make sure people continue to stay protected from new variants of the virus.

“We are glad to see anyone who wants to come see us. We have vaccinations, we have boosters, and we have kid vaccinations if anyone wants to come get them,” BRHD Mobile Unit Supervisor Amy Lane said Monday, March 28.

The Mobile Health Unit was offering boosters and masks on the Downtown Mall Monday, as it does every week. It will also be the mall April 16, 23, and 30.

