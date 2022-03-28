Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Albemarle School District ranks top 10 in Virginia

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle schools ranked number eight in the state in 2022 according to Niche, a ranking site that evaluates each school district. They received an “A-” grading which looks at a range of criteria including academics, student to teacher ratios, standardized test scores, and student reviews.

“They analyze millions of pieces of data from federal and state reports, test scores analysis, they conduct surveys of parents and children and based on all of that information, they compile their rankings. So, it’s pretty impressive,” spokesperson for Albemarle County Public Schools, Phil Giaramita said.

Passionate teachers, individualized attention, designing projects, and peer review are just a few of the aspects Albemarle County focuses on.

“I think it’s a testimony to how we get some things right, in the way that we educate kids,” Giaramita said.

The secret is an emphasis on great teachers is part of its success.

“Someone who is empathetic, understanding, and truly recognize and understands the developmental process that children go through as learners, and can meet those needs in the classroom,” principal of Woodbrook Elementary School, Kristen Williams said.

Throughout the pandemic, Williams says she is in awe of their flexibility and commitment to learning.

“I watched them adapt, persevere, and never give up. So while we may not have had our kids in-person at all times, or even as consistently as we would have loved, teachers never gave up and the students knew that,” Williams said.

It’s not only about what students do in school, but what they take with them after graduating.

“The test of any organization is the end result. And in the case of education, it has to do with kids who graduate, what kind of graduates are you turning out? And how successful are they prepared to be whether they go into the workforce or into college?” said Giaramita

Giving teachers room to explore administrative roles is another aspect that the school says keeps them so competitive.

