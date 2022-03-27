No. 3 UVA men’s lax downs No. 10 Notre Dame 12-8

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Freshman goalie Matt Nunes made twelve saves, and the No. 3 Virginia men’s lacrosse team defeated No. 10 Notre Dame 12-8 on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.

“Matt Nunes made some big-time saves behind us,” says head coach Matt Tiffany. “It’s surprising to only see twelve saves, because it felt like more, but maybe he just made some dramatic ones. This was big for our defense, after last week, for sure.”

Nunes says, “Once you get in a rhythm, it’s super exciting. Making one save, and then another one. You feel it from the fans, you feel it from the bench, really helping me. Then it’s really natural being out there, and it’s really fun. It’s something I’ve been dreaming of.”

The dominating defensive performance came one week after allowing 23 goals in a loss against top-ranked Maryland.

Connor Shellenberger had three goals and two assists for UVA against the Fighting Irish.

“You’re seeing the effort, our crowd, the bench,” says Shellenberger. “All these little, different aspects, that add to the game. It allows everyone to feed off each other, and it creates the product that you see on the field.”

Virginia (7-1, 3-0 ACC) will be back in action at Richmond next Saturday.

