No. 10 Virginia baseball nearly no-hits Wake Forest in 8-0 win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA baseball team was one strike away from recording the eighth no-hitter in program history, as the 10th ranked Cavaliers won 8-0 at Wake Forest on Saturday night.

Sophomore Jake Berry, freshman Jay Woolfolk, and senior Paul Kosanovich held the Demon Deacons without a hit, until Tommy Hawke singled to second base on an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the 9th.

WFU had runners at 1st and 2nd following two walks by Kosanovich, and second baseman Justin Rubin made a diving stop to keep the ball in the infield, but he could not quite get the force out at 2nd base.

Berry was making an unscheduled start for the ‘Hoos, as Brian Gursky missed his regular start due to illness.

Berry pitched 5.0 innings on Saturday, and the 6-foot-10 sophomore struck out nine batters.

Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “Jake’s been doing a nice job out of the pen for us, but wow. I mean, he just found out this morning at breakfast that he was going to start today, and goes out there and throws you five shutout innings, and he was dominant, and looked great.”

Berry helped record the Cavaliers’ last no-hitter as a freshman, as he combined with Matt Abbott and Griff McGarry to no-hit the Demon Deacons in a 17-0 victory at Disharoon Park in 2021.

The success on the mound overshadowed a standout performance at the plate, as Alex Tappen went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI.

“He really came on at the end of the year last year in our run to Omaha,” says O’Connor. “He was really vital. He hit some big home runs for us, and he’s just a mature player. He understands what he needs to do up there. Since the first weekend (this year), he’s been absolutely locked in. He’s spraying the ball all over the field, driving the ball in the ballpark. He’s just a veteran guys that knows how to play.”

The senior now has eight home runs on the season.

Virginia (22-1, 7-1) will go for the sweep on Sunday at one o’clock.

