Below Freezing Overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A colder northwest wind continues to keep temperatures below average the next few days and nights. The wind will stay gusty today and again on Monday.

Sun and clouds Sunday with highs about 10 to 15 degrees below average. Colder overnight into Monday morning. Lows below freezing. Another freeze for overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

A gradual warming trend mid week.

Tracking a strong storm system from the west on Thursday. It will be warmer with showers developing and even a thunderstorm is possible. Can’t rule out a gusty storm later in the day and night. A half inch of rain is projected at this time. Keep checking back for updates.

Drying with temperatures near average at the end of the week and the start of next weekend.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a blustery northwest wind. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday night: Clear and colder. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Sunshine and cool, especially in the shade. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows lower to mid 50s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and warmer. Highs lower 70s. Showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day and night. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Drying and breezy. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s.

