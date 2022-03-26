UVA receiving corps back at full strength

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team had one of the most productive offenses in college football last season.

The Cavaliers were third in the nation in Total Offense (515.8 YPG), and second in Passing Offense (392.6 YPG).

And they weren’t even at full strength.

UVA will get Lavel Davis Jr. back for the 2022 season.

The 6-foot-7 receiver missed his entire sophomore campaign last year, after tearing his ACL.

Davis averaged over 25-yards per catch as a freshman.

In his absence, Dontayvion Wicks had a breakout sophomore season, with 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns.

Wicks missed his freshman campaign with a broken foot, so this year will be the first time Davis, Wicks, Billy Kemp IV, and Keytaon Thompson all take the field together.

UVA wide receivers coach Marques Hagans says, “I’m kind of one of those guys who doesn’t focus on the potential of who we could be, or what people think we can be. I just focus on the task at hand every day, and then the work when the season is completed will speak for itself.”

Thompson adds, “Just to have some of the best guys in the country, right in the same room with you, really creates a competitive environment. I really think it helps all of us, in the long run.”

Virginia is scheduled to start the 2022 season on September 2nd at home against Richmond.

