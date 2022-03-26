Advertise With Us
No. 11 Virginia men’s tennis tops NC State 4-0; Improves to 7-0 in ACC

UVA sophomore Chris Rodesch
By Mike Shiers
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 11th ranked Virginia men’s tennis team won its 8th match in a row, as the Cavaliers defeated NC State 4-0 on Friday at the Virginia Tennis Facility.

UVA won the doubles point, and No. 1 Chris Rodesch (6-2, 6-4), No. 5 Ryan Goetz (7-5, 6-2), and No. 3 Jeffery von der Schulenburg (6-4, 6-3) all earned singles victories.

Virginia (13-5, 7-0 ACC) returns to action at home against No. 8 Wake Forest (22-4, 5-0 ACC) on Sunday, March 27 at 1 p.m.

