Morven Kitchen Garden works to recruit volunteers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Morven Kitchen Garden was started by UVA in 2011. It’s a program where volunteers, staffers and students farm land and harvest crops.

They’re not only focused on going green, but also giving back.

“We gave almost 2,000 pounds of produce to Loaves and Fishes food pantry, we give to the UVA food pantry,” coordinator Fiona Flynn said.

She says much of the garden’s produce goes to the UVA dining system. It’s part of efforts to lower pollution generation caused by importing crops from other places.

Intern Jayna Mallon spends time at the farm weekly, and hopes others will join in to volunteer.

“Being able to do stuff like this, connecting with the earth a little bit more and spending time outside is really nice; it helps me be a little bit more optimistic about the future of global warming,” Mallon said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.