Gardening through the cold spell

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It might be the first week of spring, but this weekend is going to feel a lot more like winter. Temperatures are forecasted to dip below freezing starting Saturday.

“It’ll be a three night event - Saturday, Sunday, Monday - temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. We get into the valley, we’re talking about mid 20s to upper 20,” said David Rogers, NBC29 meteorologist.

With temperatures dipping this low, it’s hard for the plants to keep their heads up.

“It’s impossible to 100% predict, but we’ll probably have some flower buds that get nipped and some things that turn brown,” said gardener Heidi Crockett.

Fifth Season Gardening manager Pam Scott says if you take the right steps, your plants will be just fine.

“I would be really careful and either cover things up with a sheet or get some frost cover, which I think is probably preferable. Some of my plants I’m bringing in,” said Scott.

The Ivy Nursery is giving the same advice.

“We will be covering some things here at the nursery. Especially anything that has a flower that’s open,” said Crockett.

There are some flowers that withstand the cold every year.

“Daffodils bloom around this time, they’re usually not affected at all. Even my tulips, because there’s going to be a little bit of warmth in the ground. Now, because we’ve had such warm days, it’s possible the tulips will be just fine. And the same thing with the trees,” said Scott.

If you haven’t planted yet, picking the right day is key.

“It’s a good idea if you are planting right now that you pick a non windy and and preferably cloudy day to plant things in the ground,” said Scott.

This may not be the last time we get a hint of winter.

“Our chances start to diminish the later we get into spring, but we’ve only been in the spring for about a week now. I think folks that are gardeners and are used to planting outdoors, they’re aware of this and take the right precautions,” said Rogers.

