Colder than Average

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A colder northwest wind continues to keep temperatures below average the next few days and nights. After a few rain, snow and graupel showers Saturday, the sky clears overnight. The wind will stay gusty going into Sunday.

More sunshine Sunday with highs about ten degrees below average. Colder overnight into Monday morning. Lows below freezing.

A gradual warming trend mid week.

Tracking a strong storm system from the west on Thursday. It will be warmer with showers developing and even a thunderstorm is possible. Can’t rule out a gusty storm later in the day and night. A half inch to inch of rain is projected at this time. Keep checking back for updates.

Drying with temperatures near average at the end of the week and the start of next weekend.

Saturday night: Clearing and brisk northwest breeze. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a blustery northwest wind. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday night: Clear and colder. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Sunshine and cool, especially in the shade. Highs upper 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and warmer. Highs lower 70s. Showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day and night. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Drying and breezy. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s.

