CHS choir earns Blue Ribbon Award for musical excellence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School’s choir has another award to add to the shelf.

The Virginia Music Educators Association awarded the choir the highest recognition possible for public schools in the state.

CHS choral director Will Cooke says students are excited about the honor.

“VMEA gives the Blue Ribbon Award to schools where their top performing ensembles in band, orchestra and choir achieve superior ratings in both prepared pieces and sight reading,” Cooke said.

This is the 12th time CHS earned a Blue Ribbon Award, but they say it’s equally as special as the others.

