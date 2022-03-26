Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CHS choir earns Blue Ribbon Award for musical excellence

By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School’s choir has another award to add to the shelf.

The Virginia Music Educators Association awarded the choir the highest recognition possible for public schools in the state.

CHS choral director Will Cooke says students are excited about the honor.

“VMEA gives the Blue Ribbon Award to schools where their top performing ensembles in band, orchestra and choir achieve superior ratings in both prepared pieces and sight reading,” Cooke said.

This is the 12th time CHS earned a Blue Ribbon Award, but they say it’s equally as special as the others.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Governor Youngkin Signs SB777, banning the "Carolina Squat" vehicle modification
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal
CPD investigating the scene
CPD: Two people recovering after shooting near Fry’s Spring Beach Club
Dr. Lorna Breen, the physician the bill is named after.
President Biden signs bill named in memory of Lorna Breen, a doctor from Charlottesville
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood.
FSBC shooting leaves neighborhood shaken
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors

Latest News

The Albemarle Education Association is proposing the school board allow them to represent staff...
Albemarle teachers push for collective bargaining
There are things you need to do before actually planting that garden.
Gardening through the cold spell
MKG volunteers and staffers preparing garden for frost
Morven Kitchen Garden works to recruit volunteers
Senator Kaine and UVA doctors
UVA Health aids Sen. Tim Kaine with new bill