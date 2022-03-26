Albemarle teachers push for collective bargaining

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County teachers are pushing the school board to make collective bargaining a reality.

More than two-thirds of staff with the district, including teachers, bus drivers and school nurses, want a the Albemarle Education Association to help them bargain for things like wages and working conditions.

“We want to do everything we can to retain our workers and recruit more workers. It does go beyond just wages. It’s benefits, working conditions, it’s having people feel like they have a say in what goes into their job and responsibilities,” said Vernon Liechti, the association’s president.

Liechti proposed the school board allow the association to represent staff at this week’s board meeting.

Liechti says it boils down to making a career in education sustainable.

“Right now, some people are doing the jobs of two or three people, and that’s not sustainable in the long run. So having them have a voice in what goes into their job responsibilities is sustainable,” he said.

It’s a nationwide problem that people in Albemarle County are seeing firsthand.

“It’s no secret that the ACPS staff morale is really low,” said Mary Nacey during Thursday night’s board meeting. “An easy way to reverse this trend, or begin this reverse it, and to also retain and recruit strong teachers, would be to pass this widely-supported resolution, allowing teachers and staff to better advocate for themselves.”

Liz Koenig, a teacher at Woodbrook Elementary, said it’s not just teachers that would reap the benefits.

”The right to bargain collectively should extend to all school staff. Every adult who works in a school becomes an educator, whether its in their title or not,” Koenig said.

Among those in support of the proposal is 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson.

“This is exactly what the General Assembly envisioned when two years ago, we removed a decades-long ban on collective bargaining for public sector workers at the local level. And we all know that our school district will be stronger when all of our staff and educators have a meaningful voice on the job,” Hudson said.

A spokesperson with the school district said this proposal did not come as a surprise. Per Virginia law, the school board has 120 days to respond to the proposal.

