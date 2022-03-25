UVA Men’s Lacrosse looking to get back on track against Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s Lacrosse team has a big opportunity to bounce back from last week’s loss tomorrow.

The Cavaliers will take on the tenth ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Last weekend, they suffered their first loss of the season against Maryland.

Tomorrow’s matchup will give UVA a chance to improve to seven and one on the season.

Head coach Lars Tiffany says Maryland exposed some problems in the team that he hopes to correct this weekend.

“Against Notre Dame, ‘can we play good help friendly defense as well?’” Tiffany said. “We’re going to try to win some matchups but elevating our team defense, meaning our slides and recoveries, if we can play well team defensively, with slide schemes against Notre Dame then we have taken a good step forward.”

The Cavaliers will take on Notre Dame tomorrow at Klöckner Stadium at 1 p.m.

