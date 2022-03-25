Spring CHILLS This Weekend - Few Showers Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Spring Chills Ahead! A quick moving cold front will impact the region Saturday and deliver a chilly weekend. Saturday to start with some sun, but give way to more clouds, some quick passing showers and gusty winds. Mainly spotty rain showers by afternoon across Central Virginia. Some spotty rain and or snow showers across the Shenandoah Valley. Much colder by Sunday morning with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and daytime highs in the chilly 40s to around 50. Another reinforcing shot of cold air by Monday morning with lows widespread in the cold 20s. Below average temperatures for late March will take us into next week. The middle to end of next week, temperatures turn milder, with some rain expected.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, cooler, gusty winds, some scattered showers - mainly PM. Highs upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs mid 40s to around 50. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder. showers. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Cloudy, mild, showers. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows near 50.

Friday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs 60s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.