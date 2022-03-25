Rivanna River Bridge location chosen

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After much talk a decision’s just been made about a pedestrian bridge that will span the Rivanna River, to connect Charlottesville and Albemarle County. After a four to one vote it was decided that the bridge will cross from E Market Street to Pantops.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization reviewed more than 800 survey results and Thursday afternoon it made its choice about location.

The majority of the public wanted a bridge off Chesapeake Street, near Riverview Park. It was the more affordable option and a walkable location by the Rivanna Trail.

The planning organization is going with the second option even though it’s 4 million dollars more, a price tag of 15.3 million. The group says although it’s more pricey, there are certain benefits.

“The economic piece that could be beneficial to the localities and be beneficial to the trails as some folks may be more willing to walk if they know they have a destination at the end who maybe don’t currently participate in trail activity,” Committee member Ned Gallaway said.

The planning organization says it will closer to more businesses including the new Woolen Mills development. It will also leave Riverview Park as a more natural area which was a large concern for those surveyed.

“It really is pretty unique as a Charlottesville park system, and I’m not anxious to see it further developed,” Committee member Mayor Lloyd Snook said.

Even though the public preferred a cable stayed style design, the board opted to go for a truss style which requires less up keep.

“The classic truss style or box style would be easiest to maintain and the least expensive,” Committee member Brian Pinkston said.

The final vote was four to one with only Brian Pinkston voting for the Chesapeake Street location.

