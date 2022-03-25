Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Nice end to the work week

Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is providing a nice end to the work week. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. A pleasant southwesterly wind will warm temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s. A strong cold front is taking aim at our region. Clouds will begin to thicken Saturday. A few showers will be possible during the day. Temperatures this weekend will be in the 40s and 50s for highs, and 20s and 30s for lows. Brrrrr. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: A mix of clouds & sunshine, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: around 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Governor Youngkin Signs SB777, banning the "Carolina Squat" vehicle modification
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal
CPD investigating the scene
CPD: Two people recovering after shooting near Fry’s Spring Beach Club
Uplift Thrift Store
Charlottesville thrift store closing
Dr. Lorna Breen, the physician the bill is named after.
President Biden signs bill named in memory of Lorna Breen, a doctor from Charlottesville
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood.
FSBC shooting leaves neighborhood shaken

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Seasonal today, chilly tomorrow
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 5 PM
NBC29 Weather 5 PM