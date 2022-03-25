Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Human Rights Commission hosts town hall focused on housing

By Max Marcilla
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday night, Charlottesville’s Human Rights Commission hosted a virtual town hall to hear from constituents about housing in the city.

The topics -- emergency housing and quality of affordable, public, and subsidized housing -- were selected through an online poll prior to the event.

HRC members say what they learned at the town hall will contribute to conversations they’ll have during their upcoming retreat next month.

If you want to watch a recording of the town hall, click here.

