Albemarle County Public Schools to drop masks, testing requirements for staff

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 rules for Albemarle County Public School staff will be changing after spring break.

Starting April 4, masks will be optional for all staff and visitors. The Albemarle County School Board also voted on Thursday to rescind the weekly testing requirement for staff members who are not fully vaccinated.

During the meeting, ACPS said more than 90% of staff members are fully vaccinated.

