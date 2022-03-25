Advertise With Us
Albemarle County Public Schools to drop masks, testing requirements for staff

By Max Marcilla
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT
ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 rules for Albemarle County Public School staff will be changing after spring break.

Starting April 4, masks will be optional for all staff and visitors. The Albemarle County School Board also voted on Thursday to rescind the weekly testing requirement for staff members who are not fully vaccinated.

During the meeting, ACPS said more than 90% of staff members are fully vaccinated.

Calls made for police misconduct records from Charlottesville to D.C.
Charlottesville councilors discuss reconfiguration, police budget at virtual public forum
Charlottesville Human Rights Commission hosts town hall focused on housing
New data shows Charlottesville’s progress on carbon neutrality goal
