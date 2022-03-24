Milder with a few showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Fog and clouds remain in place across the region. As the fog gradually lifts, expect mostly cloudy conditions for the rest of the afternoon. Computer models suggest temperatures warming into the mid 60s to low 70s. At this point that seems a bit ambitious, but time will tell. Keep the umbrella close by for the potential of a few scattered showers, especially this evening. Fog will develop again tonight. Skies should begin to clear Friday with seasonal temperatures. Look for the big chill this weekend. 40s and 50s for afternoon highs, and 20s and 30s for overnight lows. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: low 70s

Tonight: Scattered evening showers, Low: low 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. stray showers, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

