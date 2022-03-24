Advertise With Us
Judge rules in favor of Albemarle Co. parents over school masks

(FILE)
(FILE)(WFIE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Daily Progress reports a Charlottesville federal judge has issued a temporary injunction instructing the commonwealth not to enforce Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order making masks in schools voluntary.

Two Albemarle County parents are the lead plaintiffs. Their son, a student at Brownsville Elementary School, has leukemia. They are joined by other parents of students with health problems.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says the court order means the executive order and the new state law remain in effect since this is only limited to certain school districts.

Daily Progress article: Federal judge rules in favor of Virginia parents in mask lawsuit

