Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Former Catholic school principal charged with stealing over $25,000 from Pennsylvania school

A Catholic School Principal is charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the school for...
A Catholic School Principal is charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the school for personal use.(Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Penn. (CNN) - A former Catholic school principal was taken into custody for allegedly stealing more than $25,000 from the school.

Authorities in Pennsylvania say John C. McGrath, who previously led Our Lady of Mercy Regional Catholic School, is accused of taking unauthorized payments for personal expenses.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says McGrath used the money to pay for doctor’s visits, restaurant bills, clothing and other items.

McGrath is facing numerous felony charges, including dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and theft by deception.

He was initially placed on leave from the school last year but has since been let go.

McGrath is now out of jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Youngkin Signs SB777, banning the "Carolina Squat" vehicle modification
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal
CPD investigating the scene
CPD: Two people recovering after shooting near Fry’s Spring Beach Club
Dr. Lorna Breen, the physician the bill is named after.
President Biden signs bill named in memory of Lorna Breen, a doctor from Charlottesville
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood.
FSBC shooting leaves neighborhood shaken
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors

Latest News

President Joe Biden visited the 82nd airborne in Poland on Friday.
Biden ending Europe trip with unity message that echoes past
The bloodshed in Mariupol is fueling allegations Moscow has committed war crimes by killing...
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming ‘next Mariupol’
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
US seeks tighter UN sanctions after N. Korea missile test
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Desmond Saine
Army soldier accused of raping college student in dorm room