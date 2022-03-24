Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Eye to the sky

Warmer today, winter’s weekend revenge
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Allow extra time before heading out this morning. Wide spread fog has blanketed the region. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures today. A few scattered showers will be possible later in the day. Once a warm front lifts north, and a cold front moves east, conditions will begin to clear tonight. Friday looks great with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Meanwhile, get ready for chilly conditions this weekend, with a chance for a stray shower Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s

Tonight: Evening scattered showers, clearing with fog, Low: low 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

