Charlottesville councilors discuss reconfiguration, police budget at virtual public forum

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville city councilors heard pleas from their constituents to move forward with school reconfiguration at a virtual public budget forum on Wednesday night.

At times it felt more like a school board meeting because Charlottesville High School’s Principal Eric Irizarry and two school board members called in and rebutted the interim city manager’s previous call for a slowdown on the project.

About half of the speakers at the forum brought up reconfiguration, and all of them urged councilors to move ahead with the plans at Buford Middle School.

“If we believe that our children are the city’s future, and I believe we all do, if we feel they deserve adequate and modern buildings, we can’t afford to delay this decision any further,” Irizarry said. “Nor do we need to underfund or undercut this project.”

When it came time for councilors to respond, Sena Magill said it’s not as much of a delay as people are fearing.

“That didn’t mean that we couldn’t be moving forward with the designing piece,” she said. “We wouldn’t be actually looking at groundbreaking until 2024 anyways.”

Interim City Manager Michael C. Rogers did recommend raising real estate tax rates by $0.02 for the project.

Vice-Mayor Juandiego Wade, who served on the school board for more than a decade before coming to city hall, doesn’t support any delay.

“We need to start on this now because one of the big issues is the inflation cost,” he said.

Meanwhile, councilors were asked by constituents why the police budget is less detailed and if shifting money to other priorities is an option now that CPD is down roughly a quarter of officers

“It seems like this might be a great time to look at that and look at the money we’re spending there, look at what we’re getting, and make some decisions,” Elizabeth Stark, a public commenter said.

But Councilor Brian Pinkston expressed concern about the staffing shortages within CPD.

“I think that this is a real safety issue if we’re not thinking about it carefully,” he said.

At the end of the session, Rogers said his reconfiguration proposal may have been “misunderstood,” but it was an attempt at least to get the city moving in the direction of a solution.

