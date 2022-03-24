Afghan refugee family finally moves into home in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After living out of a Charlottesville hotel for seven months, an Afghan refugee family finally has a place they can call home.

“Since you know what happened in Afghanistan with that situation, everything changed since I was in the army,” Rahimuddin Mushwani said. “We just changed our clothes and fled to get to the United States.”

Mushwani says his main goal was to find a secure place he can call home for his seven children. He came to the United States in August with his family.

“That was my main goal, to create a safe environment for my kids so they can go to school,”Mushwani said. “They’re safe here. I’m happy.”

Kari Miller, founder of International Neighbors, has been helping the Mushwani family find a home.

“We all want a home,” Miller said. “We deserve a home that we can afford.”

Miller says finding a place for families like the Mushwani family is important so they can start their new life.

“The idea is that everybody wants to be independent. Everybody wants to be self-sustaining, and so the quicker that we equip these newcomers with the tools that they need to succeed, the earlier they can pay rent on their own,” Miller said.

As one chapter closes, another opens: Mushwani says he’s ready to move forwards.

“Everything is very quiet and peaceful. We are happy and the kids are happy, and everything is going well,” Mushwani said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.