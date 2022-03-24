Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Afghan refugee family finally moves into home in Charlottesville

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After living out of a Charlottesville hotel for seven months, an Afghan refugee family finally has a place they can call home.

“Since you know what happened in Afghanistan with that situation, everything changed since I was in the army,” Rahimuddin Mushwani said. “We just changed our clothes and fled to get to the United States.”

Mushwani says his main goal was to find a secure place he can call home for his seven children. He came to the United States in August with his family.

“That was my main goal, to create a safe environment for my kids so they can go to school,”Mushwani said. “They’re safe here. I’m happy.”

Kari Miller, founder of International Neighbors, has been helping the Mushwani family find a home.

“We all want a home,” Miller said. “We deserve a home that we can afford.”

Miller says finding a place for families like the Mushwani family is important so they can start their new life.

“The idea is that everybody wants to be independent. Everybody wants to be self-sustaining, and so the quicker that we equip these newcomers with the tools that they need to succeed, the earlier they can pay rent on their own,” Miller said.

As one chapter closes, another opens: Mushwani says he’s ready to move forwards.

“Everything is very quiet and peaceful. We are happy and the kids are happy, and everything is going well,” Mushwani said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors
Governor Youngkin Signs SB777, banning the "Carolina Squat" vehicle modification
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange County
Statue in Orange County
Protestors gather outside of Orange County Courthouse
Hundreds of new apartments are coming to Charlottesville City. It’s intended to make more room...
Plans develop for 352 new homes in Seminole Square Shopping Center

Latest News

Homes along Anderson Street
CPD: Man in critical care after being shot (12p)
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
G3 program helping to increase community college enrollment
Anderson Street in Charlottesville
CPD: Man in critical care after being shot
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health weighs in on timing for next booster
saliva PCR test at testing site
UVA stops saliva prevalence testing for non-vaccinated students