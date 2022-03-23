Volunteers needed at Charlottesville-area Meals on Wheels

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers are the backbone of Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle, and there is always a need for more.

“I really believe in sort of the simplistic mission of Meals on Wheels,” University of Virginia student William Meyer said.

That mission is summed up in eight words: neighbors helping neighbors, one meal at a time.

Meyer says he helps pack up meals and hand out bags every Wednesday morning. He’s been putting together boxes since last summer.

“It’s kind of a break from doing a lot of academic work, especially as a student,” Meyer said.

Roughly 300 volunteers lend a hand at the Charlottesville-area Meals on Wheels, about 30 are packers and the rest are drivers. Some of them pitch in regularly, while others substitute. Still, the nonprofit says it needs more people.

“They’ve got 25 people on their waitlist to receive food, so they need donations of money certainly to support the work,” former-Charlottesville Mayor Dave Norris said.

Norris joined other volunteers Wednesday, March 23, as part of Community Champions Week.

“It’s so cool to actually be out here and drivers coming in and picking up bags to take meals out to seniors and people with disabilities and others in our community who need food,” Norris said.

The more drivers who sign up, the more people who are in need can get off the waitlist.

“We can all come together and support the great work that Meals on Wheels does here in Charlottesville,” Norris said.

If you are interested in volunteering you can fill out an application or call Meals on Wheels at 434-293-4364.

