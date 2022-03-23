Tesla Insurance reportedly coming to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tesla Insurance is coming to the commonwealth, according to a report by Drive Tesla Canada.

That would mean Tesla owners would not have to pay as much to insure their vehicle, as electric vehicles (EVs) are typically more expensive to insure.

Susan Kruse with the Climate Community Collaborative (C3) say this shows more Virginia drivers are choosing to drive electric vehicles.

“We know that Teslas is about 50% of EV sales, so to me, the fact that Tesla is bringing a new product to the commonwealth, it means that we have increased EV ownership in the commonwealth and that’s good news for climate and good news for our community,” Kruse said.

Kruse says with gas prices at a major high, it could be expected to see more people purchasing EVs.

