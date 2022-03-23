Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Tesla Insurance reportedly coming to Virginia

(FILE)
(FILE)(KAIT)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tesla Insurance is coming to the commonwealth, according to a report by Drive Tesla Canada.

That would mean Tesla owners would not have to pay as much to insure their vehicle, as electric vehicles (EVs) are typically more expensive to insure.

Susan Kruse with the Climate Community Collaborative (C3) say this shows more Virginia drivers are choosing to drive electric vehicles.

“We know that Teslas is about 50% of EV sales, so to me, the fact that Tesla is bringing a new product to the commonwealth, it means that we have increased EV ownership in the commonwealth and that’s good news for climate and good news for our community,” Kruse said.

Kruse says with gas prices at a major high, it could be expected to see more people purchasing EVs.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Governor Youngkin Signs SB777, banning the "Carolina Squat" vehicle modification
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal
CPD investigating the scene
CPD: Two people recovering after shooting near Fry’s Spring Beach Club
Uplift Thrift Store
Charlottesville thrift store closing
Dr. Lorna Breen, the physician the bill is named after.
President Biden signs bill named in memory of Lorna Breen, a doctor from Charlottesville
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood.
FSBC shooting leaves neighborhood shaken

Latest News

UVA men's lacrosse
UVA Men’s Lacrosse looking to get back on track against Notre Dame
Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
7 children recovering after taking prescription medication
FILE
Rivanna River Bridge location chosen
According to the CDC, approximately 50,000 overdoses occur in children five and younger every...
Health district warns parents to keep medication out of reach following 7-child overdose in Hopewell
Principal of the Albemarle Virtual School
Albemarle County Public Schools to drop masks, testing requirements for staff