Scottsville approves special use permit

By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Town of Scottsville is growing.

The town’s council approved a special use permit for 36 new homes near Bird Street. The changes will include sidewalks and walking trails, as well as a mix of housing types.

Councilors voted 4:3 after roughly six months of holding meetings.

“There’s a lot of need for quality, new construction of homes and we want to be welcoming to new families in the community, too,” Town Administrator Matt Lawless said.

Lawless says the council is not yet sure when construction will be underway, and site plans are still in the works.

