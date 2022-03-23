Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Rep. Spanberger celebrates Booster Park’s renovation

By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger made a stop in Orange County Tuesday, March 22, to check out a park that’s getting a makeover.

Spanberger says Booster Park is a social hub for the community, and it’s about time for an upgrade.

“It’s a place that people come for birthday parties, it’s a place where you come to celebrate the Fourth of July, it is a central location for the community,” she said. “It’s also an economic driver”

More than $120,000 is going towards redoing the park. Spanberger has been working with the county for more than a year to make this happen. A big part of that includes improving its fence.

“It’s a safety issue and a security issue, but it’s also, you know, an overall kind of strength of this important community gathering place,” Spanberger said.

She says it’s something that will benefit all of the county and she hopes it will be used among future generations, too.

Orange County hopes to start the construction of this project later this year.

