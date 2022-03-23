Periods of rain and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving warm front is spreading showers across the region. More steadier rain is expected later this afternoon into tonight. As a cold front approaches from the west, rumbles of thunder will also be possible tonight. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the 70s Thursday with a few lingering showers. Friday looks drier and more seasonal. Meanwhile, a “Clipper” like cold front will work across the region Saturday. A few showers are possible, but temperatures will fall into the 50s during the afternoon, and 30s at night. Brrrrr. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy skies, periods of rain, High: around 60

Tonight: Rain and rumbles of thunder, Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

