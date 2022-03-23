More Rain Tonight. Slowly Rising Temps

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More rain will continue tonight, along with areas of fog. Some heavier rain at times and possibly an isolated storm. A warm front will lift north overnight, with slowly rising temperatures. Thursday morning, a cold front will follow and may still trigger some additional showers. While milder Thursday, temperatures will cool down Friday and into the weekend. A cold front Saturday may bring a few showers and usher in cool conditions for the weekend, with highs in the 50s Saturday and 40s to low 50s by Sunday. Morning lows Sunday and Monday, dipping near or below freezing. At this time, below average temperatures, for late March, will take us into the start of next week.

Tonight: More rain, isolated storm possible. Some fog. Temps slowly rising into the 50s low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, milder. Few scattered showers. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low 40s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Stray shower possible. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Turning cloudy, cooler, breezy, few scattered showers. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid 40s to low 50s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs 50s. Lows low 30s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder. showers. Highs upper 60s.

