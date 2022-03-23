Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Judge gives Richmond permission for 2nd casino referendum

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has granted Richmond permission to hold a second referendum on a proposed casino in November.

Voters rejected the $565 million One Casino and Resort project last fall, but The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that according to Judge Reilly Marchant’s order, the same proposal will be on ballots again this year.

The mayor and city council has called for another referendum, citing the tightly contested result and the loss of about $30 million in projected annual tax revenue from the development. It comes as Petersburg seeks a casino referendum there.

A state Senate committee rejected a Petersburg casino referendum, but a budget proposal would temporarily block a second Richmond referendum to allow time for a Petersburg casino study.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Governor Youngkin Signs SB777, banning the "Carolina Squat" vehicle modification
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal
CPD investigating the scene
CPD: Two people recovering after shooting near Fry’s Spring Beach Club
Uplift Thrift Store
Charlottesville thrift store closing
Dr. Lorna Breen, the physician the bill is named after.
President Biden signs bill named in memory of Lorna Breen, a doctor from Charlottesville
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood.
FSBC shooting leaves neighborhood shaken

Latest News

Principal of the Albemarle Virtual School
Albemarle County Public Schools to drop masks, testing requirements for staff
Charlottesville Police Department
Calls made for police misconduct records from Charlottesville to D.C.
Charlottesville Human Rights Commission hosts town hall focused on housing
Charlottesville Human Rights Commission hosts town hall focused on housing
Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
7 children recovering after taking prescription medication
(FILE)
Central Virginia school districts plan to address pandemic-related learning loss