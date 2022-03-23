Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Henley Middle School student headed to National Spelling Bee

By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Henley Middle School is becoming a spelling powerhouse.

HMS again sent a student to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, marking three years in a row for the school.

Eighth-grader Henry Mathewes outlasted all of the other spellers at the regional spelling bee to qualify. He says his love for reading has helped him the most when it comes to competitive spelling.

“I feel like a lot of people think that the person who wins the spelling bee is the best at spelling. Often times the person who wins the spelling bee is the one who lasts the longest,” Henry said.

The National Spelling Bee will take place in early June.

If Henry is the last speller standing, he’ll bring home a $50,000 prize.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Governor Youngkin Signs SB777, banning the "Carolina Squat" vehicle modification
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal
CPD investigating the scene
CPD: Two people recovering after shooting near Fry’s Spring Beach Club
Uplift Thrift Store
Charlottesville thrift store closing
Dr. Lorna Breen, the physician the bill is named after.
President Biden signs bill named in memory of Lorna Breen, a doctor from Charlottesville
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood.
FSBC shooting leaves neighborhood shaken

Latest News

UVA men's lacrosse
UVA Men’s Lacrosse looking to get back on track against Notre Dame
Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
7 children recovering after taking prescription medication
FILE
Rivanna River Bridge location chosen
According to the CDC, approximately 50,000 overdoses occur in children five and younger every...
Health district warns parents to keep medication out of reach following 7-child overdose in Hopewell
Principal of the Albemarle Virtual School
Albemarle County Public Schools to drop masks, testing requirements for staff