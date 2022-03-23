Henley Middle School student headed to National Spelling Bee

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Henley Middle School is becoming a spelling powerhouse.

HMS again sent a student to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, marking three years in a row for the school.

Eighth-grader Henry Mathewes outlasted all of the other spellers at the regional spelling bee to qualify. He says his love for reading has helped him the most when it comes to competitive spelling.

“I feel like a lot of people think that the person who wins the spelling bee is the best at spelling. Often times the person who wins the spelling bee is the one who lasts the longest,” Henry said.

The National Spelling Bee will take place in early June.

If Henry is the last speller standing, he’ll bring home a $50,000 prize.

