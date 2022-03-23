Advertise With Us
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville receiving $5.75M in grant money

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is getting a major donation from a well-known philanthropist.

The nonprofit will get $5.75 million from writer and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. It’s one of 84 Habitat affiliates across the country to receive part of her $436 million grant.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville CEO Dan Rosensweig says the money comes as a surprising reward to offset COVID-19 spending deficits. The organization doubled the number of homes it built during the pandemic from 18 homes a year to 26 homes a year.

“This is really allowing us to manage the COVID price spikes,” Rosensweig said. “We stepped off the ledge of faith and said we have to continue to build because there’s so many families who need it, even as COVID price spikes doubled the cost of production. Our homes cost twice as much to build today as they did two years ago.”

Rosensweig says he believes the grant is a result of the ingenuity of the Southwood Redevelopment Project, which aims to move families in a mobile home park to new Habitat homes without displacing them in the process.

However, this gift is just one piece of the funding puzzle. Southwood costs roughly $500 million, which means the gift makes up only about 1% of what’s needed.

“One percent is great, but this is part of a large capital stack. So we need donors to continue to step up, we need to leverage public funding, we need to work with families so they can take on mortgages,” Rosensweig said. “This is one part of it, it’s a huge part, but there’s a lot of work to be done still.”

