Grocery stores see shortage of frozen pizzas, raw dough

General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along...
General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along with raw dough like its Pillsbury line.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
(CNN) - You may have a hard time finding your favorite frozen pizza.

General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino’s, along with raw dough like its Pillsbury line.

The company’s chief financial officer blames supply chain shortages pointing to disruptions in the supply of raw materials to make their food like fats, oils, starch and packaging.

The company also said the costs of products like wheat are rising because of inflation.

Even though the supply issues have improved in the last few weeks, General Mills says they’re still below where they usually are.

