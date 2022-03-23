Advertise With Us
Fluvanna County works to control damaged dam

By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A section of road in Between Bremo Bluff is closed due to a damaged dam.

“There was an imminent dam failure of a privately-owned a dam on McIver lake,” Assistant Fluvanna County Administrator Kelly Harris said.

She says homes nearby sit up high enough to be safe.

“The now-closed Dominion Bremo plant does sit right at the intersection of where the water would come across Route 6 and head for the [James River],” Harris said.

The Dominion Energy plant has been closed since 2019. The company told the county no harmful chemicals are left at the plant.

“There’s at least one pumper on site pumping water at about 1,000 gallons a minute. The second pump should be on site by now, and possibly even the third, so we should be able to lower the level a little bit faster,” Harris said.

