Eye to the sky

Needed rain and a much cooler weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella as you head out today. An approaching cold front will keep conditions unsettled throughout the day. The steadiest rain will occur later this afternoon into tonight. As the cold front gets closer, rumbles of thunder will also be possible. A few scattered showers will be on tap for Thursday. As we approach the weekend, get ready for a quick shot of colder temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy skies, periods of rain, High: around 60

Tonight: Rain & thunder, Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, stray shower, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

