Charlottesville opens public survey for 5th Street safety feedback

By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville wants to know your thoughts on how to improve 5th Street.

There’s a public survey circulating, asking for feedback to make the road safer.

The speed limit was recently dropped from 45mph to 40mph, but the city is now looking for more ways to make the corridor safer.

The survey provides input to the city on what should be added, as well as what should stay the same.

“5th Street will be our sole and only Smart Scale application for VDOT funding for this next cycle so we’re just kind of putting all our eggs in that one basket,” Charlottesville Traffic Engineer Brennan Duncan said.

The survey is available through April 8.

Click here to access the survey.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

