3 first-generation college students at Charlottesville High School earn scholarships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College will be a bit more affordable for three Charlottesville High School seniors.

The three students are all on the verge of becoming the first in their families to go to college, and on Tuesday they were honored at a small ceremony that arrived after years of hard work.

One by one, Jakia Maupin, Karne Bernadino-Zamora, and Pray Meh were applauded and praised. They were the recipients of a scholarship funded by Greg and Elizabeth Allen, and they’ll get $10,000 a year for their college education.

All of them are breaking a barrier and becoming the first in their family to go from cap-and-gown to college.

“[The scholarship] also opened those doors to get more career options, more job options, and maybe not even have to work so hard to get minimum wage like my parents,” Meh said.

All three agreed that this is an achievement they didn’t even know was possible years ago.

“My parents did not finish high school so it was definitely a reach for me to even go to college,” Bernadino-Zamora said. “It opened so many doors for me and for the future generations of my family.”

The same family that supported them through Charlottesville schools were on hand watching, and filming, the first of many big days.

“I get teary-eyed even thinking about her graduating and going off to college and leaving,” Courtney Maupin, Jakia’s mom said. “So I know she’s going to do great.”

For as much as the students do it for their families, Jakia said this is an important reminder for each of them as well.

“I would love to make my family proud and I’m really happy that they are proud and supportive of me,” she said. “But I think it’s important for me to also be proud of myself.”

We asked the students about their messages to future first-generation college students. Among their answers: chase the knowledge you are curious to learn, pursue your goals even if they seem impossible, and apply for many, many scholarships.

