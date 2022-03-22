Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Tracking a cold front

Soaking rain Wednesday
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds will continue to advance across the region for the rest of the afternoon. Despite the overcast, temperatures will be above normal. A strong cold front to our west will bring needed rain to the region Wednesday, with rainfall amounts around an inch. Lingering showers can be expected Thursday. Cooler than normal weather will move in for the late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, High: around 70

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Cloudy skies, periods of rain, High: around 60...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

