Tracking a cold front
Soaking rain Wednesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds will continue to advance across the region for the rest of the afternoon. Despite the overcast, temperatures will be above normal. A strong cold front to our west will bring needed rain to the region Wednesday, with rainfall amounts around an inch. Lingering showers can be expected Thursday. Cooler than normal weather will move in for the late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, High: around 70
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, & chilly, Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Cloudy skies, periods of rain, High: around 60...Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
