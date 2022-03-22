SCOTUS nominee hearings underway

WASHINGTON D.C., Va. (WVIR) - The confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson kicked off Monday, March 21, with opening statements.

Judge Jackson is sitting for hearings to take over the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer.

Barbara Perry with the University of Virginia Miller Center says this hearing shouldn’t stretch for longer than the usual four days as there are no expected scandals that may pop up.

“The Democrats will be lauding Judge Jackson, and those on the other side of the aisle, the Republicans will make a show of saying that they are congratulating her and then they will begin to make very pointed statements about her background and about President Biden and those who support her,” Perry said.

If Judge Jackson is confirmed, she will take her place on the Supreme Court after this session ends which currently is set for the end of June.

