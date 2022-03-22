Rain Arrives Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After some hazy sun earlier today, the clouds will continue to thicken up tonight. Tracking a strong spring storm system. It continues to produce severe weather across the Southern U.S. tonight. Our weather will be dry until morning.

Rain arrives from the southwest just after sunrise for most areas. It will be raining across the entire region late morning into the afternoon. A more northeast wind flow will keep our atmosphere more stable. There’s an isolated severe weather risk east of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the afternoon and evening. The overall better risk for damaging wind gusts, hail and a quick spin-up tornado will be south. Mainly over North and South Carolina.

A half inch to inch and a half of rain is expected through early Thursday.

Showers exit Thursday morning. Drying and milder in the afternoon.

Watching a weak weather system moving from the Great Lakes region for Saturday. This may cause a spotty shower. Temperatures will cool for the weekend. Some frost is likely for Monday and Tuesday morning.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Temperatures fall from the 70s and 60s, to the 50s and 40s overnight. Near calm wind.

Wednesday: Rain with temperatures in the 50s. Warmer south and east of Charlottesville, in the 60s. Showers Wednesday night. Lows 50s.

Thursday: Drying and partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows mid 40s. Less tree pollen.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. A spotty shower. Highs in the 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.