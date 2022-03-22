Advertise With Us
Police chief: Fight over spilled drink led to fatal shooting

A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a fatal shooting took place outside the restaurant and bar earlier in the day. Newspaper reporter Sierra Jenkins was one of the people killed during the shooting after getting caught in the crossfire.(Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Norfolk’s police chief says an argument over a spilled drink led to a shooting that killed two people, including a reporter, and injured three others outside a downtown restaurant and bar over the weekend.

News outlets report that Chief Larry Boone told the Downtown Norfolk Civic League on Monday night that the argument began inside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage early Saturday.

Police say Sierra Jenkins, a reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, and Devon Harris of Portsmouth, were caught in the line of fire and killed.

Investigators don’t have solid leads on a suspect, but Boone says based on the where the shooting happened, he’s “cautiously optimistic” they’ll make an arrest.

