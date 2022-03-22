Mild with increasing clouds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is drifting away from our region. We’ll start the day with sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase. Expect another day of above normal temperatures. An approaching cold front to our west will spread soaking rain across the area Wednesday. Lingering showers will be possible Thursday. Meanwhile, Colder than normal temperatures will be on tap for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Early sun, increasing cloudiness, High: around 70

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: mid 40

Wednesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: around 60...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

