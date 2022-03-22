Lawmaker lends a hand at Charlottesville-area Meals on Wheels

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A legislator is lending a hand at Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle.

“Organizations like Meals on Wheels are keeping an eye out for folks who may often fly under the radar,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson said.

The delegate is taking part in Community Champions Week, which is highlighting the nonprofit’s clients and their needs.

Del. Hudson joined in with other volunteers Tuesday, March 22, as they packed and delivered meals.

Meals on Wheels uses a dietician to help meet a range of dietary needs.

“If you’ve got folks who can’t have salt or can’t have dairy, or maybe they can’t chew so well anymore, they have meals for all of those residents, too,” Hudson said.

“A lot of them haven’t had good nutrition or been able to cook for themselves for quite a while, so they’re very excited to get the variety,” Executive Director Robin Goldstein said. “We serve a lot of food, so we have a hot plate and then we also have a cold box that has fruit juice, salad.”

Hudson says lawmakers in Richmond see the importance of this organization, and because of events like Community Champions Week she wants to make sure the support is ongoing.

“They’re doing incredible work every week to make sure that everybody in our community gets the nutritious meals that they need,” the delegate said. “It takes a lot of people for us to all take care of each other, and Meals on Wheels is one of those great organizations that are doing their share of the work.”

