Dr. Taison Bell honored on 40 Under 40 Leaders in Health list

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Minority Quality Forum is listing Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health on it’s 40 Under 40 Leaders in Health list.

“What’s come together for me in this moment is, I’m doing the work I dreamed to do since I was a child in the community where it all started,” Dr. Bell said.

Dr. Bell says it’s a full-circle experience as his undergraduate degree is from the University of Virginia, where he now is an assistant professor of medicine in the divisions of Infectious Diseases and International Health, Pulmonary and Critical Care. He says would not have the recognition without the backing and support of his colleagues.

The honor goes to health care workers committed to reducing health disparities.

