Charlottesville Parks and Rec looking for feedback on Tonsler Park

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Tonsler Park is looking to add more updates, including an expanded parking lot and a field house. Frist, Parks & Rec wants to hear from the community about what it wants.

City Council approved a plan to add a track and a playground nearly 10 years ago, but not all of that plan went through. Now, the department is checking up with neighbors.

“It’s always good to go back to the neighborhoods and the people who actually use the park and find out, you know, it’s their park not ours. So we need to make sure that they’re happy with what we’re doing and it’s their tax dollars that we’re using to do it,” Charlottesville Park and Trail’s Planner Chris Gensic said.

Two input meetings were held Tuesday, March 22. Information from those meetings will go to the advisory board, councilors, and staff.

