Quiet Weather For Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ve had warmer than average temperatures with clouds and hazy sun on this first full day of spring. Overnight lows will cool off under a clear sky and near calm wind.

Clouds begin to increase Tuesday ahead of a strong spring storm system which will produce severe weather tonight over Texas and then move east across the Gulf Coast States of the South and Southeast U.S. Tuesday into Wednesday.

Rain arrives later Wednesday morning into the afternoon. A thunderstorm is also possible. The overall severe weather risk is just to our south. Mainly from Southside Virginia to North and South Carolina. Keep checking back for updates.

Less than an inch of rain is projected in the Wednesday to Thursday morning time frame.

Drying and breezy Thursday afternoon.

Turning cooler late weekend and for the weekend. Temperatures go below average at the end of the first full weekend of spring. A weak weather disturbance will need to be watch in case it tries to give the area a passing shower Saturday.

Monday night: Starry, moonlit sky. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Still mild and dry. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows near 60.

Wednesday: Rain and a thunderstorm possible. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Showers exit. Partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Lows upper 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s. Patchy frost.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s.

