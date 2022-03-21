Outstanding start to the week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school week is getting off to a great start. Wall to wall sunshine and pleasant temperatures will blanket the region. More of the same can be expected Tuesday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a vigorous cold front heading east. Rain , wind , and rumbles of thunder will be possible Wednesday, with lingering showers Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will cool this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & great, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Rain, wind & thunder, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Clouds & sun, few showers, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

